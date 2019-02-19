Three completely bald puppies have been dumped at a vet practice, sparking an investigation to find out what happened to them.

The two Staffy-types were brought into West Mount Vets in Halifax, West Yorkshire, earlier this month. A third was brought to the same vet a week later.

A man wearing a hoody and tracksuit carried a box into the reception area, put it down and left before staff realised what he was doing.

RSPCA inspector Sarah Bagley, said when the staff opened the box, they found the two puppies, one blue-coloured and the other cream-coloured.

They are both female and thought to be around four months old and have been named Dobby and Winky, after the two House Elves in Harry Potter.