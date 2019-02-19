Three completely bald puppies have been dumped at a vet practice, sparking an investigation to find out what happened to them.
The two Staffy-types were brought into West Mount Vets in Halifax, West Yorkshire, earlier this month. A third was brought to the same vet a week later.
A man wearing a hoody and tracksuit carried a box into the reception area, put it down and left before staff realised what he was doing.
RSPCA inspector Sarah Bagley, said when the staff opened the box, they found the two puppies, one blue-coloured and the other cream-coloured.
They are both female and thought to be around four months old and have been named Dobby and Winky, after the two House Elves in Harry Potter.
Bagley added: “Neither of them had any hair on their body, which is a result of them having a severe case of the skin condition demodectic mange.”
The puppies were taken to RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch Animal Centre, where they’re receiving daily medical attention.
The administrator of the centre, Gena Cameron said: “I’m so happy to say that they’re improving every day.
“They were really nervous when they arrived and shaking.
“Now they are running around the animal centre arena having loads of fun, playing with toys and barking at people. They’ve really come out of their shells.
“Their skin was so red and angry-looking when they first got here but their fur has already started growing back at the base of their tails.
“It’ll be some time until we’re able to rehome them but things are definitely going in the right direction.”
The third puppy, which is thought to have been dumped by the same person, is a male of similar age and has been named Albus.
Inspector Bagley said: “It’s unbelievable that someone has dumped these puppies in this way, not once but twice.
“Staff checked out the details given by the man, which included a telephone number which is unobtainable.
“It’s taken a long time for the mange to take hold like this, in fact it’s thought these puppies have probably had it for most of their lives.
“I am very concerned about any other animals this person may have in their care.”
Anyone with information can call the RSPCA’s inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.