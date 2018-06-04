Victims Of Sexual Assault To Receive 'Lifetime Of Mental Health Care' On NHS

The announcement comes after health minister Jackie Doyle-Price visited senior NHS staff at The Haven, one of the health service’s leading sexual assault referral centres in London.

As part of a five-year strategy delivering a new package of sexual abuse and assault care across England, the NHS also plans to integrate sexual assault referral centres across community services – and improve support for men too.

Victims of sexual assault will receive a lifetime of mental health care to help cope with trauma, NHS England has announced.

The Haven centre provides crucial support to sexual assault victims, while also obtaining forensic evidence so perpetrators can be caught and prosecuted.

When it first opened its doors in 2000 it catered to adults of all gender identities, but since – due to the demand for services – it has expanded to help adolescents and young children.

On visiting the centre, based at King’s College Hospital in south London, Kate Davies, NHS England Director of Sexual Assault Services, said: “The physical and emotional impact of sexual crimes lasts a lifetime, so it’s important that survivors can get the help they need, whenever they need it.

“Across England, the NHS is expanding care for people with mental ill health, whatever their condition, and our new guarantee of personal, joined-up and life-long care for those who have suffered sexual assault and abuse, will build on excellent progress to address a big gap in care,” she said.

The new strategy has been developed with the help of sexual assault survivors and victims, alongside Government and charities.