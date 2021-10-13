Victoria Beckham put in an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday to promote her new beauty range – but all eyes were on her bold outfit. The former Spice Girl was rocking the blocking with an eye-catching combo of a red top and some bright yellow trousers, both from her own collection.

“Stepping into a week of @victoriabeckhambeauty #CheekyPosh promo in NYC! Wearing these amazing yellow cords from our #VBPSS22 collection and a sneak peek at our new knitwear collaboration (coming soon!),” she captioned a series of pictures of her look on Instagram.

James Devaney via Getty Images Victoria Beckham visits ABC's Good Morning America in Times Square on October 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

But even Victoria had to agree that her bold colour palette brought to mind a certain fast food mascot. Sharing a picture of herself in her outfit superimposed next to Ronald McDonald on her Instagram story, Victoria joked: “Bitch stole my look.”

Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria Beckham