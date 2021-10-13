Victoria Beckham put in an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday to promote her new beauty range – but all eyes were on her bold outfit.
The former Spice Girl was rocking the blocking with an eye-catching combo of a red top and some bright yellow trousers, both from her own collection.
“Stepping into a week of @victoriabeckhambeauty #CheekyPosh promo in NYC! Wearing these amazing yellow cords from our #VBPSS22 collection and a sneak peek at our new knitwear collaboration (coming soon!),” she captioned a series of pictures of her look on Instagram.
But even Victoria had to agree that her bold colour palette brought to mind a certain fast food mascot.
Sharing a picture of herself in her outfit superimposed next to Ronald McDonald on her Instagram story, Victoria joked: “Bitch stole my look.”
Last month, VB raised eyebrows when she revealed what her go-to comfort food is and well, let’s just say the only comforting thing about it is how easy it is to make.
She told River Café’s Table 4 podcast: “This is where I sound even more boring in the food department.
“I like whole grain toast with salt on it. It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt.”
Not even a slice of cheese, a tin of baked beans or a dollop of Marmite anywhere to be seen.