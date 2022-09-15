Video Shows Fireball Lighting Up The Skies Of Scotland And Northern Ireland

A fireball making a bright and shiny descent to Earth was caught on video as it fell over the skies of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The UK Meteor Network, a United Kingdom-based group featuring 170 cameras that aim to record potential meteors and fireballs, reported the sighting of a large and green fireball.

Videos show the fireball sparkling and leaving a burning trail behind it as it dropped down to Earth.

The group captured the object through its network of cameras and said it received over 200 reports on the fireball.

So far we have received 35 public reports about a fireball spotted at 21:00 and a couple of our cameras caught it pic.twitter.com/jLDrHMPQvd — UK Meteor Network (@UKMeteorNetwork) September 14, 2022

Spotted flying over Kilwinning! Mad! pic.twitter.com/HEpXmoOHf2 — Marek Bignell (@mbignell) September 14, 2022

Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky? pic.twitter.com/DBQh8zXjnT — Rhiannon Hayes (@RhiannonHayes12) September 14, 2022

Just checked my camera, fife, Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VYVrqzVdGd — Gizmo (@itsjustgizmo) September 14, 2022

The UK Meteor Network shared that it’s investigating the fireball’s appearance to see whether the object was a meteor or space debris.

The group added that it appreciated “genuine reports and questions” about the fireball but wouldn’t be fond of tweets about “aliens, ufo’s or other nonsense.”