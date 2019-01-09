Video Of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Being Arrested In 2016 Shown On Iranian State TV

A clip of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being arrested at Tehran airport has been broadcast for the first time on Iranian state TV.

The images were shown as part of a documentary which claimed that BBC Persian was training up journalists in a bid to undermine the state.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who turned 40 on Boxing Day, was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to five years in jail in 2017 after being found guilty of espionage, which she denies.