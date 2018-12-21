Reuters Police officers secure the area next to an ambulance after shots were fired in a restaurant in Vienna.

A manhunt is underway after a person was shot dead and another injured in central Vienna, Austrian police have said.

“Two people were found with gunshot wounds today around 1.30 p.m. (1230 GMT) in the Lugeck area of Vienna,” the police said in a statement.

“A manhunt is currently underway,” the police said, adding the attack is not thought to be terror-related.

Lugeck is a popular restaurant in the city.