Vienna Shooting: Manhunt Underway After Two People Shot in Austria

One person has died.

Police officers secure the area next to an ambulance after shots were fired in a restaurant in Vienna.

A manhunt is underway after a person was shot dead and another injured in central Vienna, Austrian police have said.

“Two people were found with gunshot wounds today around 1.30 p.m. (1230 GMT) in the Lugeck area of Vienna,” the police said in a statement.

 “A manhunt is currently underway,” the police said, adding the attack is not thought to be terror-related.

Lugeck is a popular restaurant in the city.

The area was cordoned off and police helicopters hovered overhead as part of the search. 

There is no indication the attack is terror-related at this time.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

 
