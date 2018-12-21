A manhunt is underway after a person was shot dead and another injured in central Vienna, Austrian police have said.
“Two people were found with gunshot wounds today around 1.30 p.m. (1230 GMT) in the Lugeck area of Vienna,” the police said in a statement.
“A manhunt is currently underway,” the police said, adding the attack is not thought to be terror-related.
Lugeck is a popular restaurant in the city.
The area was cordoned off and police helicopters hovered overhead as part of the search.
There is no indication the attack is terror-related at this time.