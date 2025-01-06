Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at the 2025 Golden Globes CBS

Vin Diesel couldn’t resist sending up his past beef with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after spotting his former co-star in the audience at the Golden Globes.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Diesel was welcomed to the stage to present the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement to Wicked.

Before launching into his planned intro, the Fast & Furious star quipped, “hey Dwayne”, a nod to his former collaborator, who was also one of the night’s presenters.

The cameras then cut to The Rock in the audience, who we have to admit didn’t look too overjoyed at Vin calling attention to him.

The question is – what exactly went on between the two action stars?

Well, while the feud seemingly dates all the way back to 2016, things resurfaced more recently, when Diesel – who was a producer on the Fast & Furious franchise, as well as being part of the cast – raised eyebrows for appearing to try and take credit for Johnson’s performance in the fifth film of the series.

“That took a lot of work,” he claimed in 2021. “We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

Responding to Diesel’s comments a few weeks later, Johnson said he “laughed hard” when he was made aware of them.

“I think everyone had a laugh at that,” he said. “And I’ll leave it at that.”

Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Fast Five Moviestore/Shutterstock

However, in 2023, Johnson claimed that he and Diesel had “put all the past behind us” after he agreed to return to the Fast & Furious franchise.

“We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters and FANS that we love,” he wrote on X (then still known as Twitter).

