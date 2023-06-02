Dwayne Johnson Shares Update On Vin Diesel Feud As He Confirms Fast & Furious Return

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that he and former Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel have buried the hatchet.
The two actors didn’t exactly always see eye-to-eye while making the street-racing action series, with Dwayne declining to take part in the recently-released 10th instalment (despite a very public plea from Vin).
However, after making the briefest of cameos in a post-credits scene, the former WWE wrestler confirmed on he’d be back as Luke Hobbs in the second part of Fast X.
Explaining how he and his colleague settled their differences, he tweeted: “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters and FANS that we love.
“I’ve built my career on an ‘Audience First’ mentality and that will always serve as my North Star.”
Back in 2021, Vin – a producer on Fast & Furious, as well as one of its stars – made headlines when he appeared to try and take credit for The Rock’s performance in the fifth film.
He claimed: “My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be.
“As a producer to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know’ – Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks.
“That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love.
“Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”
Responding to his former co-star’s comments a few weeks later, Dwayne said he “laughed hard” when he heard them.
“I think everyone had a laugh at that,” he said. “And I’ll leave it at that.”