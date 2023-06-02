Dwayne Johnson Shares Update On Vin Diesel Feud As He Confirms Fast & Furious Return

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel Buda Mendes via Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that he and former Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel have buried the hatchet.

However, after making the briefest of cameos in a post-credits scene, the former WWE wrestler confirmed on he’d be back as Luke Hobbs in the second part of Fast X.

Explaining how he and his colleague settled their differences, he tweeted: “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters and FANS that we love.

“I’ve built my career on an ‘Audience First’ mentality and that will always serve as my North Star.”

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on…



HOBBS IS BACK.

And he just got lei’d 🌺😈



Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise.



Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away 🤯🙏🏾🌍



The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

Back in 2021, Vin – a producer on Fast & Furious, as well as one of its stars – made headlines when he appeared to try and take credit for The Rock’s performance in the fifth film.

He claimed: “My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be.

“As a producer to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know’ – Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks.

“That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love.

“Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

The two stars in Fast Five Moviestore/Shutterstock

Responding to his former co-star’s comments a few weeks later, Dwayne said he “laughed hard” when he heard them.