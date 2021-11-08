Vin Diesel Makes Very Public Plea For 'Little Brother' Dwayne Johnson To Return To Fast & Furious

Moviestore/Shutterstock Vin Diesel and The Rock in the fifth Fast & Furious film

Vin Diesel has launched a very public appeal urging former co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise for its upcoming 10th film. The two actors have not exactly always seen eye-to-eye while making the street-racing action series, with the two-part 10th instalment slated for release in 2023. On Sunday night, Vin posted a snap of himself and The Rock on Instagram, asking his “little brother” to return as agent Luke Hobbs for one last outing. “My little brother Dwayne... the time has come,” he began. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. “As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!” He continued: “I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfil your destiny.”

The Rock is yet to respond to Vin Diesel’s very extra Instagram post, but has posted on the site since it was uploaded, to promote his new film Red Notice. Earlier this year, Vin – a producer on Fast & Furious, as well as one of its stars – made headlines when he appeared to try and take credit for The Rock’s performance in the fifth film. He claimed: “My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. “As a producer to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know’ – Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. “That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. “Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

Felipe Dana/AP/Shutterstock Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posing together at a premiere