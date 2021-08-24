Dwayne Johnson Surprising Fans On A Hollywood Tour Bus Is Somehow Even More Pure Than It Sounds

Dwayne Johnson had a surprise in store for a group of fans on a tour of celebrities’ homes in Hollywood.

Posting on his Instagram page, The Rock revealed that last weekend, he encountered a tour bus full of celeb-spotters hoping to catch some A-listers around their properties in Hollywood.

And it seems he was in the mood to make some people’s day.

“Alright, this is kind of funny,” he explained, before he pulled up alongside the “celebrity homes and lifestyles” tour. “There’s a tour bus here that always tours through my neighbourhood.”

Winding down his window, he was met with immediate hysterical screams, as he asked the group: “Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?”