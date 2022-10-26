Virgin Atlantic's New Way To Combat Theft Is So Salty People Love It

Getty Images Don't even think about nicking those shakers

If you’re feeling brave enough to nick Virgin Atlantic’s iconic salt and pepper shakers from one of their flights, they’ve got a message for you.

The popular airline took to Twitter to share that the tableware items have had a little bit of a secret revamp with light-fingered passengers in mind - and people love it.

The shakers themselves are in the shape of cute little cartoon-like airplanes with feet - and it’s easy to see why some people might like them as an addition to their dinner table.

The company tweeted a cryptic message alongside a picture of a pair of its shakers: “Caught red handed? If you’ve walked away from one of our flights with a ‘new’ salt and pepper shaker, take a peek at their feet and you’ll be in for a surprise.”

But what does it mean?

Well, one former Virgin Atlantic passenger who ‘accidentally’ acquired the shakers for himself seems to have uncovered the meaning of their message.

Yes, the feet of the super cute airplane shaped shakers now come adorned with the message ‘pinched from Virgin Atlantic’ so all of your dinner guests will know exactly where the items came from.

It’s safe to say that Virgin Atlantic’s approach to prevent theft on their planes has gone down a storm on Twitter, with users flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

