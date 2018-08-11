Virgin users lost all 23 of UKTV’s channels last month in a row over fees but the channels that were removed from Virgin Media customers have already started to reappear, the provider said.

If you’re a Virgin Media customer who has been missing the likes of Dave and Gold, then we have good news: the UKTV channels are set to return to your sets after an agreement between the two companies was reached.

David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media, said: “Reaching this agreement reaffirms our longstanding partnership with UKTV and is fantastic news for our customers.

“They can enjoy channels like Dave and Gold once again, including in HD, and also get more UKTV on-demand programming than ever before. On top of this, the channels we’ve recently added to Virgin TV will remain.

“We are sorry for what we know has been a frustrating time for our customers, but are pleased that our TV bundles are now even bigger. Our unwavering commitment to investing in incredible programming remains.”

Simon Michaelides, chief commercial officer at UKTV, added: “Viewers are at the heart of UKTV and we want to thank them for all of their support.

“We know this has created real disruption for some of our viewers and we’re so sorry for this, but we are thrilled to be back, broadcasting our channels and shows to customers of Virgin Media once more.”