I grew up a brown-skinned girl in India, but for the past 18 years I’ve lived in the UK as a white woman.

When we arrived in the UK in the 70s, Enoch Powell had given his ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech a few years earlier, and so being Asian at that time meant you’d encounter some form of racism. I only realised I was brown when I came to the UK and children at my school called me ‘Paki’. At first I was confused and kept reminding them I was actually from India, not Pakistan.

I’m part of a three generational family who have vitiligo, a condition where a lack of melanin causes pale white patches develop on the skin. After I emigrating from India, I began to develop white patches around my eyes, throat and hands.

Turning from brown to white seemed normal in my family – my father had done just that. He had universal vitiligo, which meant he’d lost all his pigment and had turned white. He rarely discussed it, but we knew that life in India had been difficult for him, with people spitting as he walked by, doors slammed in his face and people refusing to touch anything he had. Vitiligo was seen as a form of leprosy. The one photo we have of him showed him to be a handsome, dark-skinned Indian man.

To make my life easier, my parents suggested I begin a ‘milk and fish’ diet, which was supposed to speed up the vitiligo. I recall having to eat a slightly cold piece of fish (no batter) and gulp down a glass of milk during the weekdays. The routine was so ingrained that it continued during my teenage years, through to my early 30s.

My parents were very supportive and after seeing I was struggling with my patches during my teenage years, introduced me to a ‘cover-up’ procedure. The method was ‘trial and error’ and tricky for a 14-year-old to master. It involved dissolving a tiny portion of potassium permanganate crystals in water, stored in a small bottle. When a little water was added to the crystals they changed colour. The skill was to get the closest colour to match my skin tone. Then, using a cotton bud, I’d colour in the patches around my eyes, body and hands and finally use a foundation to blend it.

This was time-consuming to perfect and occasionally painful: if the crystals hadn’t dissolved, they burned the skin. I couldn’t touch the finished product, so no rubbing my eyes, no scratching my nose and God forbid if I got caught in the rain, along with many stained collars, where the makeup came off. As much as it was a constant daily trial, it did allow me to lead a full life, socialising, travelling extensively around the world, working, getting married, starting a family from my late teens, to my early 30s. It allowed me to forget about the patches, once I’d covered them up.