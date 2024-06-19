Putin and King Jong Un Had A Strange Power Play Moment Before Revealing Their 'Inmost Thoughts'

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un could not decide who to let get into their shared car first when they met last night.

As a clip from Russian state outlet Sputnik revealed, the Russian president and North Korea’s supreme leader were walking together down the airport’s red carpet – rolled out for Putin’s state arrival last night – when they suddenly reached an impasse at the vehicle.

Advertisement

As someone opened the door for the two authoritarian leaders, Kim raised his hand, gesturing for Putin to enter.

But the Russian president refused to look like the weaker one and mimicked the action, suggesting Kim should go first.

Then they both raised their hands at the same moment, and their aides looked on in bewilderment.

After 10 drawn out seconds, Putin smiled, and seemed to be persuaded to get in while the North Korean dictator walked around to the other side of the car.

VIDEO: Putin and Kim Jong-Un on who enters the car first. pic.twitter.com/WrQXEIK1FK — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 18, 2024

Advertisement

According to the Korean Central News Agency, this overly-polite start did not cause any awkwardness later on – in fact, they went on to share “their pent-up inmost thoughts” during their night-time car ride.

It reported: “Passing through charmingly lit streets of Pyongyang at night, the top leaders exchanged their pent-up inmost thoughts and opened their minds to more surely develop the DPRK-Russia relations in conformity with the common desire and will of the people of the two countries with the meeting as momentum.”

Supposedly, Putin was “pleased his Pyongyang visit was realised” – Kim first extended an invitation back in 2019, during their first meeting in Russia – and “expressed deep thanks to Kim Jong Un for coming to the airport to greet him warmly”.

Putin is the first Russian leader to go to North Korea in 24 years.

He was welcomed with a handshake and a hug by Kim when his plane landed overnight.

As his invasion of Ukraine continues to isolate his country on the world stage, Putin has struggled to hold onto powerful allies.

He and Kim have since developed a relationship where North Korea offers ammunition to Russia, in exchange for military technology expected to help its nuclear weapon programme.

Advertisement

The pair also promised to defend each other if either is attacked in a mutual defence pact, while re-iterating their opposition to the West.

Putin’s aid Yury Ushakov said that aside from bilateral relations, this trip was important because it “shows that Russia stands for an equal dialogue and is open to cooperation with all countries, especially with our closest neighbours, despite all attempts of the collective West to put pressure on us.”

It’s worth noting that pair made all of these commitments to oppose the West while riding around in a German Mercedes-Benz.