17 Photos Of People Who Looked Bored To Tears During Putin's Exceptionally Long Speech

Vladimir Putin just delivered a very long, and at times painful, speech to Russia’s political and military elite in Moscow about the war in Ukraine.
And while much of what he said was definitely alarming – such as his criticisms on the West, Ukraine and same-sex marriage – his speech was so long that the audience caught on camera couldn’t keep the boredom off their faces.
Throughout the one hour and 45 minutes of talking, the Russian president repeated many of his old lines of attack and continued to call his invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation”.
So, you can see why even some of his most faithful followers seemed to look a little...sleepy.
This may have been the only person who looked engaged in the speech – but, of course, he may have been doing the crossword.