17 Photos Of People Who Looked Bored To Tears During Putin's Exceptionally Long Speech

Proof everyone needs an editor.
Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual meeting with the Federal Assembly on February 21, 2023, in Moscow, Russia
Contributor via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin just delivered a very long, and at times painful, speech to Russia’s political and military elite in Moscow about the war in Ukraine.

And while much of what he said was definitely alarming – such as his criticisms on the West, Ukraine and same-sex marriage – his speech was so long that the audience caught on camera couldn’t keep the boredom off their faces.

Throughout the one hour and 45 minutes of talking, the Russian president repeated many of his old lines of attack and continued to call his invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation”.

So, you can see why even some of his most faithful followers seemed to look a little...sleepy.

People looking in different directions or putting their heads in their hands is never a good sign.
Sky News
Not sure what's going on here....
Sky News
When you start getting arm cramp but can't stop recording.
Sky News
The unhappiness is radiating off this person.
Sky News
Sometimes you have resting bitch body as well as resting bitch face.
Sky News
Clearly, she wasn't in the mood.
Sky News
Sunglasses were a very, very good shout.
Sky News
This person is thinking about anything but the speech.
Sky News
A frown, a side-eye and a micro-nap, all in one shot.
Sky News
A glance over the glasses is not a good sign, traditionally.
Sky News

This may have been the only person who looked engaged in the speech – but, of course, he may have been doing the crossword.

A quick cry, perhaps?
Sky News
Ah, the classic rubbing your jaw instead of clapping.
Sky News
Snoozing in plain sight.
Sky News
