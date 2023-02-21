17 Photos Of People Who Looked Bored To Tears During Putin's Exceptionally Long Speech

Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual meeting with the Federal Assembly on February 21, 2023, in Moscow, Russia Contributor via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin just delivered a very long, and at times painful, speech to Russia’s political and military elite in Moscow about the war in Ukraine.

And while much of what he said was definitely alarming – such as his criticisms on the West, Ukraine and same-sex marriage – his speech was so long that the audience caught on camera couldn’t keep the boredom off their faces.

Advertisement

Throughout the one hour and 45 minutes of talking, the Russian president repeated many of his old lines of attack and continued to call his invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation”.

So, you can see why even some of his most faithful followers seemed to look a little...sleepy.

Dmitry Medvedev's already struggling and Putin hasn't even turned up yet pic.twitter.com/wZF6087Y2v — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) February 21, 2023

People looking in different directions or putting their heads in their hands is never a good sign. Sky News

Not sure what's going on here.... Sky News

Advertisement

When you start getting arm cramp but can't stop recording. Sky News

Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina, who privately opposes the war but has not said so in public, does not look thrilled. pic.twitter.com/XBXBg5ONxC — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 21, 2023

The unhappiness is radiating off this person. Sky News

Sometimes you have resting bitch body as well as resting bitch face. Sky News

Advertisement

Clearly, she wasn't in the mood. Sky News

Sunglasses were a very, very good shout. Sky News

This person is thinking about anything but the speech. Sky News

A frown, a side-eye and a micro-nap, all in one shot. Sky News

A glance over the glasses is not a good sign, traditionally. Sky News

Advertisement

This may have been the only person who looked engaged in the speech – but, of course, he may have been doing the crossword.

Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov is even taking notes pic.twitter.com/nloeYnqNFn — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) February 21, 2023

A quick cry, perhaps? Sky News

Ah, the classic rubbing your jaw instead of clapping. Sky News

Snoozing in plain sight. Sky News