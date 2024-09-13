Vladimir Putin Told To 'End The War In Ukraine In 5 Minutes With 1 Phone Call'

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin could end the war in Ukraine “in five minutes by making a phone call”, according to a senior diplomat.

Radek Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister also said the Russian president “wouldn’t dare” start a war with the West, despite his threats to do so.

Advertisement

Putin issued his warning about an escalation in the conflict as the UK and America prepare to give Ukraine the go-ahead to use British long-range missiles to attack targets in Russia.

Keir Starmer has arrived in Washington for talks with Joe Biden about the crisis, although no formal announcement is expected until next week at the earliest.

In response, Putin said that “would mean that Nato countries, the United States, and European countries, are at war with Russia”.

On Radio 4′s Today programme this morning, Sikorski said: “When you supply weapons you usually allow the vicrtim of aggression to use all force necessary to counter the act of aggression, and it’s very difficult to know what to make of President Putin’s words because he is such a liar.

Advertisement

“He’s lost credibility and therefore we don’t know whether he means it.”

Asked about the threat of the war spreading, Sikorski said: “There are always risks, but I don’t think Russia would dare to start a war with Nato because Russia is finding it impossible to defeat Ukraine, let alone Nato.

“He could end this war in five minutes by making a phone call and he should.”

Speaking to reporters as he flew to Washington, Starmer insisted the UK does not “seek any conflict with Russia”.

But he added: “Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia could end this conflict straight away.