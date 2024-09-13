Putin Says The West Will Be 'At War' With Russia If Ukraine Gets Go-Ahead To Use British Missiles

Vladimir Putin said he will make "appropriate decisions" if Ukraine is allowed to use UK missiles to attack Russia. via Associated Press

Nato countries will be “at war” with Russia if Ukraine is allowed to use British-made long-range missiles to attack his country, Vladimir Putin has said.

The Russian president issued the stark warning as Keir Starmer prepares to hold talks with Joe Biden in the White House.

Advertisement

Top of their agenda will be plans to allow Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russia.

Putin said that “would mean that Nato countries, the United States, and European countries, are at war with Russia.

“If this is so, then, bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for us.”

President Vladimir Putin has warned that allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-made long-range missiles would put NATO "at war" with Russia.



More here ⬇️ 🔗https://t.co/qoD2SCGDeZ pic.twitter.com/OizZb3p2rL — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 13, 2024

Advertisement

Responding to Putin’s comments as he flew to Washington, Starmer insisted the UK does not “seek any conflict with Russia”.

But he added: “Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia could end this conflict straight away.

“Ukraine has the right to self defence and we’ve obviously been absolutely fully supportive of Ukraine’s right to self-defence.”

Foreign secretary David Lammy has already given strong hints that Ukraine will be given permission to use the British long-range missiles.

Speaking following talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, he said: “Alongside the United States, we are committed to giving Ukraine what it needs to resist Russia’s illegal invasion.

Advertisement

“Their fight for freedom, liberty and democracy is also a fight for British security, European security, and global security.