Vogue Arabia Criticised For Saudi Princess Driving Cover While Women's Rights Activists Are In Prison

Vogue Arabia’s June cover featuring Saudi Arabia Princess Hayfa in the driver’s seat of a red convertible has prompted a passionate debate following the arrest of women’s rights activists. The image is a nod to the legal reform happening from 24 June in Saudi Arabia, which will allow women to drive without having a guardian in the car with them.

This June, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is putting women in the driving seat – and so are we. https://t.co/CaOwxsdQQI — Vogue Arabia (@VogueArabia) May 30, 2018

“In our country, there are some conservatives who fear change. For many, it’s all they have known,” Princess Hayfa, daughter of the late King Abdullah, told Vogue Arabia. “Personally, I support these changes with great enthusiasm,”

“In our country, there are some conservatives who fear change. For many, it’s all they have known. Personally, I support these changes with great enthusiasm.” https://t.co/xwCibPeQJ1 — Vogue Arabia (@VogueArabia) May 31, 2018

The cover caused much conversation on Twitter, with some appreciating the prominence given to “progress”.

However others said they were disappointed that Vogue’s “celebration of trailblazing women” focused on a Princess rather than those who are veteran campaigners for the right to drive. Nearly a dozen prominent activists, were arrested this month, according to Reuters. Six women and three men remain in custody facing very serious allegations that “could lead to draconian sentences”, U.N. human rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a Geneva briefing.

Awkward timing coming in the same week rights group report that Saudi detained 11 (mostly female) activists who campaigned for the right for women to drive. Four of them - including those who have been campaigning since the 1990s - have been released but unclear on what terms. https://t.co/yiVvodHMky — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) May 31, 2018

Let's put a princess who never struggled from the driving ban on the cover. Who her family issued the driving ban in the first place, put so many women in jail for driving, and just imprisoned prominent women's rights activists who risked their life and freedom to lift the ban. — Sara (@sassy1989sara) May 31, 2018

| @VogueArabia is telling the wrong story.

Right (Original Cover): lie..lie..lie

Left (photoshopped): reality (But Lujain is jailed paying price for #SaudiWomenDriving) pic.twitter.com/fXk4anYSYi — Fadi Al-Qadi (@fqadi) May 31, 2018

Vogue Arabia is not the only magazine to feature a middle eastern woman driving towards equality on its cover. Azeema, an independent magazine that focuses on representation for Middle East and North African women, had a similar cover shoot.

