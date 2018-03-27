Vote Leave Campaign May Have Broken Electoral Law, Whistleblowers Claim

If this cash was recorded as Vote Leave expenditure, it would take the campaign’s spending over the £7 million limit, establishing a “prima facie case” that electoral law has been breached.

There are “realistic prospects” that the group and official David Halsall might be convicted, said QCs Clare Montgomery and Helen Mountfield and barrister Ben Silverstone.

They added there were “reasonable grounds” for the Electoral Commission to investigate whether any offences were committed “with the knowledge, assistance and agreement” of senior figures in Vote Leave, including Stephen Parkinson and Cleo Watson, who are now advisers to the PM, as well as the campaign director Dominic Cummings.

“Given the very close working relationships at all material times between Vote Leave and BeLeave, the way in which Mr Parkinson and Ms Watson supervised the work of the young BeLeave volunteers and that Vote Leave and BeLeave staff worked closely together on a daily basis, in the same office, throughout the referendum campaign, it can be properly inferred that Mr Parkinson and Mr Watson must have known about BeLeave’s campaign activity, of which the AIQ targeted messaging was a significant part,” said the opinion.

“In these circumstances, there are certainly reasonable grounds for the Commission to use its powers… to investigate whether any election offences committed by Vote Leave and Mr Halsall were committed with the knowledge, assistance and agreement of other senior figures/officers in Vote Leave, including Mr Parkinson and Ms Watson.”

Bindmans partner Tamsin Allen said the information upon which the legal opinion was based had been passed to the Electoral Commission, which did not have access to it at the time of its earlier inquiry into Vote Leave.

She said no communication had been obtained proving that Vote Leave ordered BeLeave to pass money to AIQ but there was a “strong inference” that this had happened.

Allen said the solicitors were funded by anonymous donors to assist Wylie at the time of his initial revelations regarding data collection by Cambridge Analytica, but this money had now run out.

“He was facing really serious personal and legal risk,” she said. “I started working for him unpaid, then several donors were found.

“Given the risk to Chris and the risk that these people felt too, I have agreed to keep their names confidential and I will respect that confidentiality obligation.

“That money is now exhausted. Both I and counsel have done a significant amount of unpaid work and we are continuing to do so.”

Cash was being raised via the crowdfunding site crowdjustice.com, she said.