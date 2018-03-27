A Vote Leave whistleblower has wept as he described being publicly outed as in a same sex relationship by a Downing Street official in response to his allegations against the official Brexit campaign.

Shahmir Sanni broke down as he talked about his former boyfriend and colleague Stephen Parkinson, now Theresa May’s political secretary, who on Friday publicly revealed they had been in a relationship in a Downing Street statement.

Lawyers for Sanni said the statement was the “first time a Downing Street official statement has been used to out someone”. The UK’s leading LGBT charity, Stonewall, criticised the statement as “inexcusable”.

Speaking on Monday evening, Sanni said: “It was fucking shit... I came out to my mum the day before yesterday.” Wiping away tears, he added: “He knew. He knew I wasn’t out to mum.”

Sanni was applauded by the audience, before apologising for being “drama queen”.

Since the Parkinson statement, Sanni’s family in Pakistan have had to take “protective measures”, since homosexuality is a crime in the country.