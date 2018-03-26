No10 Slammed For 'Inexcusable' Statement Over Vote Leave Whistleblower's Sexuality

Downing Street has been accused of an “inexcusable” breach of confidence after issuing a statement revealing the sexuality of Vote Leave whistleblower, Shahmir Sanni.

Theresa May’s political secretary on Friday publicly disclosed details of a private relationship with Sanni, just as the Vote Leave whistleblower was preparing to accuse the Brexit campaign of breaking electoral law.

Steven Parkinson, one of prime minister’s closest advisers, issued a statement in which he said he had been in an 18-month relationship with Sanni, before they split “amicably” in September.

Lawyers acting for Sanni reacted immediately to say the communique was the “first time a Downing Street official statement has been used to out someone”.

Sanni said some members of his family in the UK and in Pakistan were unaware of his sexuality, and that “urgent protective measures” had to be taken to ensure their safety following the statement.

Stonewall, the UK’s leading LGBT+ rights organisation, said in a statement that “the severity of this breach of confidence cannot be underestimated” .