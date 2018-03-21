Wagamama has now joined a small list of restaurants that are abandoning years of tradition and swapping the bill paying procedure for an Uber-style app. The wagamamago app allows customers to order their food via the app, eat it and then walk out without waiting for the bill. Through the app you can split the bill with friends and leave a tip to your server.

Wagamamas

According to the restaurant chain the app has the potential to save diners an average of 12 minutes by not having to wait and could be ideal for those in a rush during lunch. Diners open the app on entering the restaurant, which supplies a four digit code to be given to the waiter to pair with the till. The technology, run by Mastercard, stores card details and takes payment automatically, with the receipt emailed to the bill-payer. Wagamama customer director Emma Woods said: “We wanted to bring truly frictionless payment to restaurants as we know waiting for the bill is frustrating. “No more waving your hand in the air, trying to catch the waiter’s eye, once you’re ready you just go, and customers are automatically charged with the receipt emailed directly.