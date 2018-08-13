Almost half of UK firms have been hit with a “supply shock” as they struggle to recruit staff due to a fall in net migration from the EU.

A new report from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) says 40% of employers had more problems filling vacancies this year – and the shortage means some workers have seen a wage boost.

Businesses are reporting skills shortages in areas where the recruitment of non-UK workers is traditionally high, including IT, transport and construction, the CIPD says.

It comes after the UK recorded a fall in net EU migration in the wake of the Brexit referendum, following record highs in 2014 and 2015.

The number of EU-born workers in the UK increased by 7,000 between the first three months of 2017 and the same quarter this year compared with 148,000 between 2016 and 2017, said the report.

Firms told the CIPD they have problems filling vacancies because of fewer and less suitable applicants, and half of those organisations have increased starting salaries as a result.

The survey of 2,000 employers also found the number of applicants per vacancy has fallen since last summer across all levels of skilled jobs, while the number of applications for each low-skilled vacancy has fallen from 25 to 20 and from 19 to 10 for medium skilled posts.

Responding to the report, Dean Forbes, chief executive at Core HR said the report was one of many “red flags” that the UK was facing “a major labour shortage challenge” as he urged firms to prepare for an “exodus” of EU nationals.

He said: “With little government reassurance, companies must prepare for all eventualities, including an exodus of EU workers.

“Staffing is firmly in the spotlight, so the pressure falls onto HR leaders to find solutions during this period of uncertainty and economic upheaval.

“Nobody wants to lose valued employees, so it’s time to start taking steps to address this now.”

Gerwyn Davies of the CIPD said the most recent official data shows that there has been a significant slowdown in the number of EU nationals coming to work in the UK.