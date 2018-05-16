'Hopeless, Isolated, Excluded': What It's Like To Wait Years For An Asylum Decision

Rose* was just 21 when she was illegally trafficked into the UK and forced to work as a prostitute. After she escaped her violent traffickers, who threatened to kill her sister if she went to the authorities, she finally felt safe enough to apply for asylum.

But two-and-a-half-years on, she still has no idea whether she and her two children will be allowed to stay in the UK, or if they will be sent back to her home country of Nigeria. Living in this “terrible” state of limbo has left her anxious, depressed and desperate, she told HuffPost UK in an emotional phone interview.

“It’s a never-ending cycle and you don’t know where it’s going to stop,” Rose said. “It’s like I’m still being imprisoned. I still live with fear. What if, after so long, they still come back and give me a negative response?

“Sometimes I don’t want to talk to anybody - I just want to be on my own. That affects my kids. It burdens me.”

But Rose, now aged 42, is not alone. According to a new report by the charity Refugee Action, published today, the current asylum system regularly “damages, dehumanises and disempowers those who rely on it to make life-changing decisions”.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest

CLOSE

Based on interviews with 40 people who have applied for asylum in the UK, the Waiting in the Dark report says the current Home Office system is characterised by long delays, bad practices and a lack of information.

Data reveals that while a standard asylum application should be decided within six months, the number of people waiting longer for this decision is growing. At the end of 2017, the number of people waiting more than half a year had risen to 14,306 – a 25% increase on the previous year.

“Britain’s asylum system often does immense damage to people who come to this country to claim protection,” said Stephen Hale, chief executive of Refugee Action.

“Refugees are being forced to wait years for a decision on their asylum claim. Our research shows the huge stress and anxiety this is causing, as people struggle to provide for their families and survive on little over £5 a day.

“Banned from work or study, they feel hopeless, isolated and excluded,” he added.

That is certainly the case for 26-year-old Syrian Ahmad, who was forced to flee his hometown of Aleppo when war broke out. After he and his family spent three years moving between Syrian neighbourhoods in search of safety, he was thrown into jail for a year, where he was repeatedly tortured by the Syrian regime.

“First we were fleeing the shelling, then we were fleeing ISIS. We were fleeing everyone,” he said.

Reaching the safety of the UK in 2016, Ahmad applied for asylum shortly after. But more than a year later, he is still facing the possibility he could be turned down.

“I am ill both mentally and physically because of the wait,” he said via a translator. “My hands shake sometimes, I can’t sleep at night, I have lost a lot of weight.”

He explained how the situation has left him feeling as if “my hands are tied”. “I can’t do anything - I don’t have hope in anything anymore,” he said.

“I feel that I am dying gradually. I feel like someone who is in prison and is being tortured - I just want my freedom.”