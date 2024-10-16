Waiting For Slow Horses Season 5? Fans Have Just Been Given The Best Update Yet

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses Apple TV+

If you, like us, have demolished season four of Slow Horses and are now in a state of despair wondering what happens next, don’t worry, we’ve got you.

For those needing a recap, the Apple TV+ show follows the obnoxious Jackson Lamb (played by an unrecognisable Gary Oldman), who leads a team of underperforming MI5 intelligence service agents that are sent to the Slough House “dumping ground” for being “screw ups” in their jobs.

As any serious fan of the show knows, filming on season five of the show has already wrapped – we’ve just got to wait for a release date.

Gary Oldman told Deadline earlier this year: “We’ve just finished filming season five and there’s another layer of the onion that is peeled back with Lamb. You find out a little bit more about what went on.”

No, sorry, we’re not about to tell you when the next series is about to hit HOWEVER Slow Horses fans have just been dealt some seriously good news –Apple TV+ have commissioned a sixth season.

According to Apple TV+ bosses, the sixth season of the dark comedy drama will see the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+ said: “Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure.”

And with any luck, we’ll get a season for each of Mick Herron’s eight books in the Slough House series (please Apple?).