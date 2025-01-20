Here's How Many Time's It's Normal To Wake Up At Night (By Age)

Kinga Howard on Unsplash How many times do you get up in the night?

Did you know that getting up at night to pee has a name (nocturia)?

Not only that, but it turns out there are “normal” amounts of midnight number ones to expect by age, too. Younger people usually get up to urinate once a night, while those in their 90s may still be in the “usual” range if they make four trips in the wee hours.

But not all nocturnal disruptions are to do with the loo. According to a 2010 study, just under a third of us wake up in the middle of the night at least three times a week; while older research found 23% of us get up a minimum of once a night.

And according to experts at the Sleep Foundation, those numbers might be affected by age, as after 60, they say, our circadian rhythm changes.

What’s a normal amount of times to get up at night?

As teens, our circadian rhythms lengthen – meaning our “natural” awakening point is later than usual.

But they shorten between the ages of 60-65 in a phenomenon called phase advance. Older people may have better focus in the morning, as a result, but they might also want to go to bed sooner.

That can mean older adults’ bodies are telling them to fall asleep at 7-8pm for a 3-4am wakeup. Of course, some try to struggle against this, leading to disrupted or inadequate sleep.

Johns Hopkins Medicine says we have mini wake-ups about 20 times a night, but don’t remember or observe the experience. But for most adults, experts say it’s within the normal range to wake up about two or three times per night – this shouldn’t keep you up, however.

The National Sleep Foundation puts it at one memorable rising, meanwhile.

For adults over 65, though, those two or three wake-ups might be part of a sleep pattern that culminates in a 3-4am wakeup – and they may struggle to drift back off again after.

That natural wakeup call can feel like a sleep interruption – especially if you’re not changing your bedtime.

This can lead to “disturbed sleep” from that point onward, the Sleep Foundation says.

Older adults are also more likely to have a shorter sleep duration overall and take longer to fall asleep, which means the earlier wakeup plus attempts to fall asleep after that time could lead to more wake-ups.

The National Sleep Foundation, which says younger adults should aim for one nighttime wake-up or less, doubles that for those age 65 and over.

Those who put the average figure closer to two or three times a night could expect it to rise to four or even five times.

When should I see a doctor?

The NHS says that “if someone cannot get to sleep or stay asleep for long enough to feel refreshed, they might have insomnia”.

If you’re getting up “several” times a night, it’s advised you see a GP.

It’s less to do with a number and more to do with how you’re feeling – the National Institute of Ageing advises that “waking up every day feeling tired is a sign that you are not getting the rest you need”.

