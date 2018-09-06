CCTV Footage Shows Moment Off-Duty Police Officer Is Stabbed In Attempted Robbery

The terrifying moment an off-duty policeman was stabbed in the chest by a masked man has been captured on CCTV.

West Midlands Police (WMP) released footage of the attack on Thursday as they hunted an attacker who set upon the officer in Walsall at about 1.30pm On Wednesday, after demanding his car keys.

In the video the 25-year-old victim, an officer from West Mercia Police, is seen being chased by a man who then attacks him with a knife.

The officer was later found with stab wounds to his chest and taken to hospital, but WMP said “fortunately” his injuries were not serious.

He has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home, the force said.

The offender left the scene in a dark blue Ford Fiesta and was described as wearing dark clothing, made of “shiny material”.

Detective Inspector Chris Fox, from WMP CID, urged anyone with information about what happened to contact police.

“If you know anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch as it could be vital to our investigation,” Fox said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Midlands Police either via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am to 9pm, call 101 anytime or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.