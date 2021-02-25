Marvel boss Kevin Feige has spoken out about the future of WandaVision, as the hit Disney+ series nears its end.

After debuting last month, WandaVision has proved hugely popular on the streaming service, both with long-time Marvel fans and those less familiar with the franchise’s cinematic universe.

Its popularity has left many questioning whether a second series could be on the cards when the show’s initial nine-episode run comes to an end, but in a new interview, Kevin Feige cast doubt on WandaVision’s return.

He said (via E! News): “I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything in regards to… another season of WandaVision.”