The first trailer for Disney’s upcoming film based around Cruella DeVil has been released, showing Emma Stone in action as the iconic villain for the first time.

In the new trailer for the live-action origin story, Emma is seen as a young Cruella sporting a punky red hairstyle, later appearing in the 101 Dalmatians character’s more iconic black-and-white do.

As a young Cruella is seen heading into Liberty (ahhhh, remember shopping?), she’s heard declaring: “From the very beginning I realised I saw the world differently than everyone else.

“That didn’t sit well with some people. But I wasn’t for everyone.”