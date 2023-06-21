Want To Make A 'Snackle Box'? Check This One Thing First

Eugen Tamas / 500px via Getty Images

TikTok creators are currently loving what they’re calling a “snackle box” – where you fill a tackle box, usually used for fishing, with a variety of snacks.

Snackle. You get it, right?

People are using these as an alternative to takeaways and a way to distract children due to the massive variation in foods, textures and colours.

The trend has evolved and users are trying different boxes for their snacks like utility boxes, craft boxes and even toolboxes.

And at a glance, we can certainly see the appeal.

However, while this may seem like the stuff of Pinterest dreams, this trend isn’t actually all that safe – and if you’re hoping to spend a summer with your own snackle box picnics, you might want to stick to the traditional lunch boxes that you’ve always used.

Food grade plastic is essential for storing foods

While these quirky food storage solutions are definitely a hit and a unique way to enjoy a picnic or enjoy a food platter, they’re not really all that safe for your health.

This is because any food that’s stored in plastic must be stored in food grade plastic.

According to plastic specialists Excelsior, “if a plastic product comes into contact with food, or anything else intended for consumption, then it needs to be made of food grade plastic”.

Food grade plastics are specifically manufactured to reach certain standards of purity – this means they’re created without the use of dyes or recycled materials which, if consumed, could pose a risk to human health.

The most acidic foods and alcohols can leach plastic additives from the container or packaging of the food, which massively increases the chances of the plastics being consumed.

Food grade plastics prevent this occurring meaning that almost any food and drink can be safely stored.