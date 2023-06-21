So This Is Why Air Travel Makes You Bloated

urbazon via Getty Images

After months of waiting, your holiday has finally arrived. But as you approach the first few hours of your flight, you notice that your belly is getting bigger.

Ah great, plane bloating. But why does this happen?

The pressure from the high altitude when you’re flying is known to cause trapped gases in your stomach to expand and take up more room, making you feel bloated.

Advertisement

This is bad news for those who are susceptible to bloating as it might even cause them to feel nausea and stomach pain.

“Bloating on planes is really common especially for those who have IBS. The high altitudes can make the gas in your stomach expand which leads to bloating,” says Ashleigh Tosh, health and nutrition expert from Prepped Pots.

“Extreme levels of bloating can be really uncomfortable for some people but there are some things you can do to help this and make sure you have a relaxing flight.”

If you want to avoid having a bloated belly on your next flight, keep reading.

How to prevent bloating while flying

1. Avoid foods that generally cause you to bloat

If you experience regular bloating then it’s worth avoiding foods that cause this before boarding your flight. Common foods that cause bloating are those that contain wheat and dairy.

Advertisement

2. Avoid fizzy drinks

Carbonated and fizzy drinks release air as they move through our digestive system which is what causes us to bloat. Consuming these on or before your flight increases the risk of experiencing bloating.

3. Consider an aisle seat

If you can, try to opt for an aisle seat, as this way you’ll be able to get up and take regular short walks. Keeping your body moving is a great way to ease the pressure felt in the stomach from bloating and is really important if you’re on a long-haul flight.

4. Drink plenty of water

Drinking water is a great way to help remove the excess sodium from your body that causes you to feel bloated. It’ll also mean more trips to the toilet which helps keep your body moving on the plane.

4. Avoid chewing gum

Eating chewing gum can cause you to swallow excess air, leading to a build-up of gas in the stomach which is also a common cause of bloating. If you usually use chewing gum to prevent your ears from popping, try sucking on hard-boiled sweets instead.

5. Have herbal tea

It’s also worth asking a flight attendant for a cup of herbal tea. Varieties like peppermint, ginger and chamomile are all known for reducing bloating.

Advertisement

6. Eat lighter meals