A Warwickshire school has been closed for the day after the body of a member of staff was found on the premises.
According to Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College, in Rugby, the man’s body was found as the site was being unlocked early on Tuesday morning.
An online statement from head teacher Alison Davies announced the death “with the greatest of sadness” and said police had advised her to close the school for the day.
She added: “We have alerted as many parents and carers as possible that the school will be closed today, Tuesday 29 January, 2019.
“This is a huge shock for our entire school community and our thoughts and prayers go to our colleagues, family and friends at this very sad time.
“The school will be actively offering emotional support to staff and pupils who have been affected by the tragic incident in the days and weeks ahead.”
Police said the death of the man, who is aged in his 50s, is not being treated as suspicious.