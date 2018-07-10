Video footage showing the dramatic moment an iceberg the size of Manhattan - some four and a half miles wide - broke free from the Helheim Glacier in Greenland, has been released.

It took just 30 minutes for the giant to break free from the glacier and quickly break up into smaller icebergs, resulting in vast chunks of ice crashing into one another.

The phenomenon, which took place at the end of June, was so large that you can actually see the sea level around it rise as the iceberg fell into the sea.

New York University has condensed the video into just under two minutes so you can experience the moment for yourself.