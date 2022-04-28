Watching Porn At Work Is Unacceptable, Boris Johnson Says

The Tory party’s chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has called for the case to be referred to parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) which investigates allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

The disciplinary process could lead to a recommendation that the MP is suspended or forced out of the commons if a complaint is upheld.

It comes after separate claims that 56 MPs are currently facing sexual misconduct investigations, including three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers.

Attorney General Suella Braverman said a minority of men in Parliament behaved like “animals”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour that if a Tory MP was found to have been watching pornography in the commons chamber they should have the whip suspended and face the prospect of being ousted from parliament.

“I think that we would really need to see a situation where the whip should be removed – I’m ashamed this person is carrying a Conservative rosette,” she said, adding they could be subject to a recall process and “no longer holding their privileged position as a Member of Parliament”.