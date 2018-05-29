We've Hit 'Peak Prosecco', So What Should You Be Drinking Next?

It’s the moment we all knew would come: the UK has finally reached ‘peak Prosecco’, with annual sales slowing to just 5% growth, according to accountancy group UHY Hacker Young.

The figures follow several years of double-digit growth in the sector and are the smallest increase since 2011. UHY Hacker Young’s spokesperson James Simmonds told Sky News: “Unless the industry can revitalise its image this year, we may now be reaching ‘peak Prosecco’.”

If you’re in a state of Prosecco fatigue after the bank holiday weekend, here’s what you should be drinking this summer instead.

Orange wine

Orange wine was touted to be the next big thing in 2016, but like any trend it’s taken a little while to catch on. It’s essentially white wine but the colour is richer as it’s fermented with the grape skins. The colour looks great on Instagram and it goes nicely with tapas - so what’s not to like?