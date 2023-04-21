We Hate To Break It To You, But Your Cooking Habits Could Be Damaging The Environment

Thomas Barwick via Getty Images

When you’re chopping and peeling while making your dinner after a long day at work, it can be so easy to chuck it all into the general bin along with your other non-recyclables, but this quick decision could be having a major impact on the environment.

Up to 50% of the rubbish we throw away in our normal kitchen bin can actually be composted, and studies have shown that if we stopped throwing this away it could save 9.3bn tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions being released into the atmosphere – roughly the same as the total combined emissions of the US and the EU. Yikes.

It’s especially bad to throw food waste away when so much effort goes into making it in the first place. To give you an idea:

100 buckets of water to produce just one loaf of bread

54 buckets of water to rear one chicken breast

6 buckets of water to grow one potato

one bucket of water to grow one tomato

So, with Earth Day 2023 landing on Saturday 22 April 2023, then why not take this as a sign to invest in a kitchentop scraps bin – or your local council might provide one for you – and start popping your kitchen peelings into it. You could even use things like your egg shells in the garden to fertilise brands, or save the peelings to create stock, like TikTokker Ashley Diedenhofen:

You can even use scraps to make your own compost. Here’s how…

How to make garden compost with your food scraps