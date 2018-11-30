We Must Stand With The Women Of Yarl’s Wood And End Indefinite Detention

NurPhoto via Getty Images

“We haven’t got any human rights at all. We’re treated like we are nothing. They should close this place down.” This is the brave rallying cry from Yarl’s Wood detention centre, where, for the second time this year, a major hunger strike has been launched. Dozens of women are refusing food, risking their health and their lives, in protest against their indefinite detention. Many of the women have been in Britain for decades and know no other country than the one they call home. Others are facing removal to extremely dangerous situations in their countries of origin. All are being held in what is effectively a high-security prison. None know when they will be released. When power is abused, protest follows. That these strong-minded women have been driven to this is no surprise. Throughout history, those who are most marginalised have been forced to take extreme risks to assert their common humanity and demand their rights.

These women do not stand alone. The injustice of the UK’s indefinite detention, and the damage it causes, is now indisputable. And outside the UK’s detention centres, the movement against it is also strong and growing. My organisation, Detention Action, provides practical and emotional support to people in detention. Everyday we see how our society’s most powerless are imprisoned arbitrarily and driven to despair. It is a maddening system that terrorises its victims. Those who are not vulnerable before they enter detention are soon made so. The evidence supports our experiences. It was recently revealed there are an average of two suicide attempts a day in detention centres. Eleven deaths were recorded in UK immigration detention in 2017, the highest on record. Just this week, an inquest opened into the death of Branko Zdravkovic who died after repeated Home Office failings to act on his suicidal intentions. This is nothing short of a public health crisis. Little wonder that last year the British Medical Association joined the call for detention to be phased out and replaced with alternate, more humane methods. Yarl’s Wood is perhaps the most notorious detention centre. It holds almost all of the women who are detained in the UK. Over its seventeen year history, it has locked up a huge number of survivors of gender-based violence and those fleeing persecution. It imprisons people brought to the UK as children, and others who have their roots in the UK including children, spouses, families and communities.

