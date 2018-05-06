Parts of the UK enjoyed their balmiest day of the year so far, as Britons prepare to sizzle on what is set to be the hottest Bank Holiday Monday since records began.

The mercury hit 22.3C in Edinburgh, while 20.8C was recorded in Katesbridge in County Down – resulting in Sunday recorded as the hottest day of 2018 in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Temperatures could soar to 28C in parts of England as people round off their three-day weekend – making it the hottest Bank Holiday Monday in 40 years.

The May Bank Holiday was introduced in 1978 and the temperature has never topped the 28C mark since then.

The South East, East Anglia and the Midlands will feel the heat most.

The weather is set to become mixed as the month progresses, and the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle draws near.