Defrost Your Windscreen Faster This Winter With These Weird Kitchen Items

You might want to check your fridge's veg drawer

Frosty weather is officially upon us, as people woke up across the UK to find temperatures had plummeted overnight.

But as much as some of us enjoy the fact that winter has finally arrived, with it comes the mundane morning chore of defrosting your car windscreen.

It’s not a task we can avoid either – according to the Highway Code, windows and windscreens must be kept clean and free of obstructions to vision, not following it and driving with a still frozen up windscreen could result in a fine and points on your licence.

However, some savvy driving experts have uncovered ways to defrost your windscreen in ‘seconds’ thanks to a range of everyday items you’ve probably already got in the house.

Here are four products you can use as a DIY de-icer, according to LeaseCar.uk – and you may want to go check your fridge.

Vinegar

Struggling to get your windscreen clear? Spray it with a mixture of water and vinegar. Although the combo won’t melt ice, it can stop it from forming if you apply it the night before.

Onions

Yup, in the same way that vinegar works, rub half an onion all over your windscreen the night before ice is forecast to stop it from frosting over.

Potatoes

Out of onions? No worries - the humble spud does the same job. If you find that your veg is getting a little dry, slice another layer off and carrying on rubbing your windscreen.

Vodka

