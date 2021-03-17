Wendy 'Windy' Williams Stuns Herself After Appearing To Burp And Fart Live On Air

Wendy Williams suffered the ultimate on-air embarrassment after she appeared to let out a double dose of wind while hosting her US chat show. Wendy – or should that be Windy? – looked stunned after apparently simultaneously burping and farting while fronting a segment about Kim Kardashian.

Unreal Burp Fart combo from Wendy Williams pic.twitter.com/4MgzgbtTpa — Derek Allgood (@BMS_Derek) March 16, 2021

The US chat show star was seen looking shocked as the noises reverberated around the studio, which prompted an eruption of laughter from the socially-distanced audience. “I apologise, I apologise,” she said before quickly trying to move on with the show.

CBS Wendy Williams had a very windy outburst while hosting her US chat show

Wendy fans will know that this isn’t the first time she’s made headlines with her windy activities. Fans were amused last year when they believed she’s passed wind live on air – although she later tried to claim the story was a load of guff, coming up with an elaborate explanation as to why a parp-like sound could be heard. Dedicating a whole five-minutes of her chat show to what she dubbed “fartgate”, Wendy insisted that she has “never” broken wind while on air, as she “barely farts” (something that she certainly can’t claim anymore).

Wendy Williams really farted on live TV.



I am unable. pic.twitter.com/rZBLijgauZ — RandyVision (@RandyEmillio) January 19, 2020