'We're Not Amazon': Ben Wallace Suggests Ukraine Show More 'Gratitude' For Western Help

Ben Wallace at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Paulius Peleckis via Getty Images

Ukraine should show more “gratitude” to the West for the military support it has received since the start of the war, according to Ben Wallace.

The defence secretary declared “we’re not Amazon” as he made clear his frustration at being handed a “list” of weapons by Ukrainian officials.

Advertisement

He made his comments at the NATO summit in Lithuania.

According to The Guardian, Wallace said: “Whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude.

“Sometimes you are asking countries to give up their own stocks [of weapons]. Sometimes you have to persuade lawmakers on [Capitol] Hill in America.”

The minister said he had travelled to Ukraine last year to be presented with a shopping list of weapons they needed for the war.

“You know, we’re not Amazon,” he said. “I told them that last year, when I drove 11 hours to be given a list.”

Advertisement

Downing Street moved quickly to distance themselves from Wallace’s remarks.

Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said: “We fully understand that the people of Ukraine are fighting a war and face extremely difficult circumstances.

“The UK government and the UK people will be steadfast in supporting them.”

Lib Dem defence spokesperson Richard Foord said: “Ukrainian people are dying every single day because of Russia’s illegal and unjust invasion - all they are asking for is the equipment needed to protect their country.

“It is ill-judged to scold them for this and demand that they show more ‘gratitude’.