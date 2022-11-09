Wes Streeting Apologises For Calling Jeremy Corbyn 'Senile' In House Of Commons

Wes Streeting speaking at the Labour conference in Liverpool. Peter Byrne via PA Wire/PA Images

Wes Streeting has been forced to apologise after calling Jeremy Corbyn “senile” in the House of Commons.

The shadow health secretary made the comment to a colleague as the former Labour leader prepared to raise a point of order.

But it was picked up by one of the microphones which hang from the Commons ceiling.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak was about to make a statement on his visit to the Cop27 climate summit when Corbyn, who now sits as an independent MP, tried to intervene.

Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle told him: “Points of order come after statements.”

Streeting can then be heard saying: “He’s gone senile.”

Jeremy Corbyn tries to raise a point of order in the House, after Rishi Sunak mentioned him again during #PMQs.



Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting can be heard saying "he's gone senile". pic.twitter.com/V7MdiOf8Su — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 9, 2022

His remark was widely condemned on Twitter.

Columnist Owen Jones described the remark as “gross”.

And Labour councillor Martin Abrams tweeted: “Why is the shadow secretary of state for health joking about dementia?”

Why is the Shadow Secretary of State for Health joking about dementia? — Cllr Martin Abrams🌹 (@Martin_Abrams) November 9, 2022

Streeting said his comment had been “in jest, but I accept in poor taste”.

He added: “I’ve dropped Jeremy a note directly to apologise for any offence caused.”

In jest, but I accept in poor taste. I’ve dropped Jeremy a note directly to apologise for any offence caused. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) November 9, 2022

Streeting, the MP for Ilford North, was an outspoken critic of Corbyn when he was Labour leader.

In 2019, he said “self-inflicted wounds” over Brexit and “hollow” leadership on anti-Semitism would hand victory to the Conservatives.