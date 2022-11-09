NHS Nurses Will Go On First Ever Strike Over Pay

Why Are Nurses Striking?

The RCN has called for a pay rise of 5 per cent above inflation, which currently stands at above 12 per cent.

However, no UK nation has offered close to that. In England and Wales, NHS staff have been given an average of 4.75 per cent more.

In Scotland, 5 per cent was initially offered but that has been changed to a flat rate that works out at just over 8 per cent for a newly qualified nurse.

In Northern Ireland, nurses have not received a pay award because there is no working government.

However, the RCN argued that this year’s below-inflation pay award came after years of squeezes on nurses’ salaries.

They say the average pay fell by 6 per cent between 2011 and 2021 for nurses - once inflation was taken into account - compared with a 4.6 per cent drop for whole UK workforce.

The government in England has pointed out this year’s pay award is in line with what the independent NHS Pay Review Body recommended.

It also comes after NHS staff got a 3 per cent rise last year in recognition of their work during the pandemic while the rest of the public sector had a pay freeze.