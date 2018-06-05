A water company has apologised after around 70 customers in Wiltshire received a letter telling them: “Tom Wysocki is a twat”.

Bath-based company Wessex Water said it had launched an investigation after a letter about supply work intended for residents in the Chippenham area was “tampered with” to include the extra line.

The note shared on Twitter by user @AlanaBarke, who said she “really enjoyed” the message. “May I congratulate Tom Wysocki for being mentioned in dispatches,” she said.