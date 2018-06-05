A water company has apologised after around 70 customers in Wiltshire received a letter telling them: “Tom Wysocki is a twat”.
Bath-based company Wessex Water said it had launched an investigation after a letter about supply work intended for residents in the Chippenham area was “tampered with” to include the extra line.
The note shared on Twitter by user @AlanaBarke, who said she “really enjoyed” the message. “May I congratulate Tom Wysocki for being mentioned in dispatches,” she said.
Replying to the message online, Wessex Water said it was “deeply sorry for the inappropriate language and any offence caused by this letter”.
“We are currently investigating how this happened,” the company account added.
In a further statement, Wessex Water, which serves most of south-west England, said: “A letter about water supply work was tampered with and contained some inappropriate language.
“We apologised to customers living in the residential street that received it.
“We’ve taken the matter extremely seriously and we’re taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
The letter comes weeks after a similar blunder by the Ilford Conservative Party, who managed to print and deliver templates of their local election leaflet without adding any information, detailing only “ISSUES WE’VE DONE” for “AREA NAME”.