Mail Merge Fail: Election Leaflet Sets Out Tory Achievements In 'AREA NAME'

Conservatives are standing for election in east London on their record of “ISSUES WE’VE DONE” for “AREA NAME”, according to their leaflet.

The leaflet, promoting the Tory candidate for Ilford Town, sets out in blue capitalised letters “WHAT WE’RE DOING/HAVE DONE FOR WARD/AREA NAME”.

Underneath, it lists issues one to four that “we’ve done” for Ilford. In what appears to be an embarrassing copy-and-paste error, the leaflet reads: “Three lines of text about what issues/projects/policies you’ve already done or are doing or will be doing in your ward/area name.”

The latest in a series of leaflet gaffes ahead of the local elections on Thursday, images of the leaflet quickly went viral on social media.