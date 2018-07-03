Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in West Hampstead, London.
Video posted on social media shows flames billowing up the balconies of a number of apartments.
The cause of the fire is not presently known and no casualties have been reported so far.
The London Fire Brigade said in a statement: “Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a block of flats in Heritage Lane, West Hampstead.
“Three balconies are currently alight.
“The Brigade was called at 1125 and fire crews from West Hampstead, Paddington, Willesden, and surrounding fire stations are attending the incident.
“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”