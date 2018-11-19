The man whose accusations sparked a massive police inquiry into an alleged paedophile ring at the heart of Westminster will today appear in court charged with lying to police and fraudulently receiving £22,000 in compensation.

The 50-year-old, identified only as “Nick” for legal reasons, claimed in 2014 that he had been raped and abused for nine years by a VIP gang during the 1970s.

He will appear in Newcastle Crown Court accused of 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one count of fraud.

A £2.5 million inquiry into the allegations, called Operation Midland, collapsed in 2016 without any arrests following.

In September 2017, Northumbria Police passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service which led to Nick being charged.

The Metropolitan Police raided the homes of prominent figures during the Operation, including Lord Bramall and the late ex-home secretary Lord Brittan, despite the case relying solely on the claims of “Nick”.