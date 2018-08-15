Counter-terrorism officers have been granted more time to question Westminster car attack suspect Salih Khater.

Khater was arrested on suspicion of preparing an act of terror after crashing a silver Ford Fiesta in Parliament Square on Tuesday morning.

A Scotland Yard statement said: “Officers investigating the incident in Westminster yesterday, Tuesday 14 August, have obtained a warrant of further detention in relation to the 29-year-man who was arrested at the scene.”

The man, who is a UK national originally from Sudan, was arrested by armed officers on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000, and detained under the act, the statement said.

It said that a warrant of further detention was granted on Wednesday afternoon by Westminster Magistrates’ Court until Monday August 20, and the suspect remains in custody at a south London police station.

Footage has shown the car’s approach towards Parliament, where it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with cyclists before entering a small road and crashing into a security barrier.

Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene, with a man and a woman taken to hospital.