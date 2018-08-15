PA Wire/PA Images Forensic officers by the car that crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, London.

Westminster could be pedestrianised in a bid to ward off vehicle attacks – terrorists’ “weapon of choice”, Britain’s most senior police officer said.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick praised officers’ courage as they leapt into action following the “ghastly” crash at the Houses of Parliament.

A 29-year-old man, believed to be a British citizen of Sudanese origin, was arrested on suspicion of preparing an act of terror after crashing a silver Ford Fiesta on Tuesday morning.

Over the past year and a half Westminster has become a target for attack for a variety of motivations, including terrorist, Dick said.

She said: “You will notice that the security around parliament both in terms of armed officers and police officers and physical barriers has been further enhanced over the last several months and there is more to come on that in further months.

“Whether that area outside should be pedestrianised further, there should be further physical works done, I think is a matter that will be discussed no doubt between parliamentary authorities, us, the intelligence agencies and indeed the local authorities and the mayor.”