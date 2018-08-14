As an ambulance passes the car on its right-hand side, the vehicle swerves left, crossing oncoming traffic and a pavement before entering a small road and crashing into a security barrier.

A police officer can be seen jumping another barrier that runs along the side of the road to get away.

Scotland Yard counter-terrorism head Neil Basu said the vehicles behind the suspect’s car were not following it and the ambulance seen in the clip was on its way to an unrelated incident.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences.

No other suspects have been identified and there is “no intelligence at this time of further danger” to Londoners, Scotland Yard counter-terrorism head Neil Basu said.

He added the suspect was not known to intelligence services and was “not cooperating” with police.